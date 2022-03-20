Last updated on .From the section Golf

Georgia Hall won her second Ladies European Tour title

The Saudi Ladies International final leaderboard -11 G Hall (Eng); -6 K Napoleaova (Cze); -6 J Gustavsson (Swe); -5 E Pederson (Den); -4 C Ciganda (ESP) Selected: +1 H Burke (Eng); +2T C Frankish (Eng); +4T R Goodall (Eng), H Macgarvie (Sco); +8 C Williams (Wal)

England's Georgia Hall has won the Saudi Ladies International in Jeddah, carding 71 in her final round to finish 11 under par overall.

Hall, 25, maintained her overnight five-stroke lead going into the final round.

Three birdies on the first four holes gave the Hall an eight-shot lead.

A brilliant bounce-back birdie on the 17th after nervy back-to-back bogeys restored confidence for Hall, who finished runner-up in 2020.

Her Swedish playing partner Johanna Gustavsson pushed her throughout the round, going toe-to-toe with Hall on the front nine.

Gustavsson and the Czech Republic's Kristyna Napoleaova both finished confidently to share second place, the highest tour finish of both their careers.

The fast start was part of Hall's plan, especially given the tricky conditions this week.

"I tried to take advantage and hit some really good shots on the front nine to get me further ahead and it settled me from there.

"Fifteen and 16 can be tricky so I tried to damage limitations there and obviously, really happy with the birdie on 17," she told Sky Sports.

When congratulated at the end by fourth-place finisher, Denmark's Emily Pedersen, tears started to flow for Hall, for whom this is a first standalone Ladies Tour title.

"To lead all week is very special and I think the first round was very important for me.

"Sometimes it's not easy with a five-shot lead. It's the last day and it puts a little bit more pressure on you but I was really happy with the way I conducted myself today.

"It's fantastic to win in March, quite early in the season - I was just really proud of the way I played today," she added.