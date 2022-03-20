Saudi Ladies International 2022: Georgia Hall wins in Jeddah

England's Georgia Hall has won the Saudi Ladies International in Jeddah, carding 71 in her final round to finish 11 under par overall.

Hall, 25, maintained her overnight five-stroke lead going into the final round.

A brilliant bounce-back birdie on the 17th after nervy back-to-back bogeys restored confidence for Hall, who finished runner-up in 2020 - the tournament's inaugural edition.

More to follow.

