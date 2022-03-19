Georgia Hall leads by five shots at Saudi Ladies International

Georgia Hall
Hall won the Women's British Open in 2018
Saudi Ladies International leaderboard
-10 G Hall (Eng); -5 A Nordqvist (Swe); -4 J Gustavsson (Swe), K Napoleaova (Cze); -3 Van Dam (Ned)
Selected others:-2 C Frankish (Eng); +2 B Brewerton (Wal), H Burke (Eng); +3 B Law (Eng)
England's Georgia Hall will take a five-shot lead into the final round of the Saudi Ladies International.

Hall carded a four-under-par 68 for her third round to add to scores of 69 on each of the first two days.

She is on 10 under, with Sweden's Anna Nordqvist, who carded a third-round 69, her closest challenger on five under.

"It was probably the best long game performance I've had so far. I was pretty steady out there," said 25-year-old Hall.

"Not a lot went wrong. I could have holed a few more putts, but it was a decent day.

"I hope to do the same thing tomorrow - to just go out there and hit one shot at a time, enjoy it and see what happens."

England's Cloe Frankish is eight shots off the lead on two under after 71 in her third round.

