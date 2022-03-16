Plans for the new golf series have been fronted by Norman

Greg Norman's Saudi Arabia-backed golf operation has announced a new series of tournaments that will begin in England with a $25m (£19.1m) event this June.

The series will include eight 54-hole events across Europe, America and Asia.

They will comprise a team element with the series worth a total of $255m from an overall investment of $400m.

No players have been announced for the LIV Golf International Series but it is being regarded as the first incarnation of the proposed breakaway Super League.

The controversial project has suffered a number of setbacks in recent weeks after the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson decided to continue their allegiance to the PGA Tour.

Despite being heavily linked with the Super League, Swede Henrik Stenson pledged his loyalty to the status quo by becoming Europe's new Ryder Cup captain earlier this week.

"In year one, there will be a max of 48 players on 12 four-man teams and a truly global field with golfers invited from all tours around the world to beta test the new format," said a statement from the organisers.

"Each event will have teams comprised of different players determined by a draft the week of the event."

Norman, chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, said: "Our events are truly additive to the world of golf. We have done our best to create a schedule that allows players to play elsewhere, while still participating in our events.

"I believe players will increasingly make progress in achieving their right to play where they want. We will help in any way possible and will provide golfers with opportunities to achieve their full potential."

The PGA and European-based DP World Tours have previously threatened lifetime bans on defectors to the breakaway project. It remains to be seen how they will react to their members taking part in this series.

The opening event will be staged at Centurion Club in Hertfordshire from 9-11 June - the week before the US Open and carries a prize fund that tops, by $5m, the record $20m purse at last week's Players Championship at Sawgrass.

The statement added: "Total prize purse for the eight events will reach an unprecedented $255m. The first seven regular season events will carry a total purse of $25m comprised of $20m in individual prizes (all players in the field earn a share) and $5m for the top three teams.

"Following the first seven events, an individual champion will be crowned offering a total purse of $30m for the top three individuals of the season. The season-ending eighth event will be a team championship that will provide $50m in total prize funds."

The tournaments have no cut and will have a shotgun start with all competitors starting their rounds simultaneously.

LIV Golf Invitational 2022 schedule

June 9 - 11: Centurion Golf Club - London

July 1 - 3: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club - Portland

July 29 - 31: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster - New Jersey

September 2 - 4: The International - Boston

September 16 - 18: Rich Harvest Farms - Chicago

October 7 - 9: Stonehill Golf Club - Bangkok

October 14 - 16: Royal Greens Golf Club - Jeddah

October 28 - 30: Team Championship