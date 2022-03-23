Beth Coulter joins fellow Irish players Lauren Walsh and Anna Foster as part of the 12-strong Curtis Cup squad

Irish women's golf has been riding something of a crest of a wave in recent years with a production line of exciting young talent.

Leona and Lisa Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, Olivia Mehaffey and Annabel Wilson have all blazed a trail on the global stage.

In particular, Leona Maguire's heroics in Europe's Solheim Cup success and maiden LPGA Tour win at last month's Drive On Championship in Florida have given special inspiration to a generation of women aspiring to emulate her success.

Among those is 18-year-old Beth Coulter, whose rapid progress in her fledgling career has culminated in her selection for the Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup squad for this year's contest with the United States in June at Merion.

The 12-player squad will be trimmed down to eight as GB&I set out to avenge their 12.5 to 7.5 defeat in the delayed 2021 edition of the event.

"Having Leona as that inspiration, she has shown that it's possible for an Irish person to win on the LPGA Tour, that's something I'd love to do one day, even just get on the tour," said the teenager from Kirkistown Golf Club.

"Being selected for the Curtis Cup squad is one of the biggest things you can achieve in amateur golf so I'll be working really hard to try to get on the team now.

"It's an honour to be selected in the squad but I'd love to be in the team. This is a big year and that would be the icing on the cake."

Arizona facilities 'off the charts'

Coulter is the youngest member of the provisional squad and her selection comes on the back of an impressive 2021 where she finished as runner-up in the R&A Girls' Amateur Championship, being edged out by Scotland's Hannah Darling in an exciting final.

The County Down woman also retained her Irish Girls' Close Championship in Tramore last year and will begin a scholarship in Arizona in the summer.

Coulter added: "I'm going to Arizona State University in August, I'll do my 'A' levels in May and June and then jet over. I'm really excited, a wee bit scared as well, but I have to try it out and see what happens.

"I definitely think it's the way to go and the opportunity out there is absolutely huge. I think I'd be a bit silly not to take it.

Coulter was runner-up to Hannah Darling in the 2021 R&A Girls' Amateur Championship

"Olivia [Mehaffey] being in Arizona State is great. She helped me choose and she'll not be too far away, which is good.

"I was out there in January and it was off the charts. The facilities here in Ireland are fantastic but over there you have the weather, the coaches, the facilities, the tournaments - everything you can think of. It's just amazing.

"College golf gives you that platform to play with the best players in college and then go on to do it on the tour.

"I'll keep practising and putting the hard work in and see what happens."

'Golf had never crossed my mind'

Coulter was introduced to golf in her latter years at primary school, having previously, in her own words, "not known what a golf club was".

"I got into golf when I was nine or 10. I'd never been on a golf course, golf had never even crossed my mind," she added.

"The professional at Kirkistown at the time taught us, as an after-school activity, and me being me I just tried everything at the time - rugby, golf, camogie, soccer.

"Then the last week we got to come down to the club, after that I was hooked and it just kind of spiralled from there.

"I've been to 15 countries, it's crazy to think about. My friends are really jealous as I'm taking weeks off school and jetting off somewhere new every now and then.

"Kirkistown have always been really, really good to me, especially these last few years when things have been a wee bit tougher. I'm thankful for all they do for me."

'I'll be bringing the hurley sticks with me'

While Coulter hopes to one day make a living as a professional golfer, it is not her only sporting passion.

"I'm a big camogie woman - camogie is where all my friends and family are," said the Ballygalget club woman.

"Even though I'm going to America and I'll not get to play as much now, I'll definitely be bringing the hurley sticks with me.

"It's hard to balance both but you have to manage your time and where you are going to be. I think camogie will always be a huge part of my life."

In addition to her individual exploits last year, Coulter earned her first international cap at the European Ladies' Team Championships at Royal County Down.

"I love being part of the teams, it gives me that camogie aspect," she said. "But I just love to compete on the best golf courses against the best players and having fun I suppose."