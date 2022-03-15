Last updated on .From the section Golf

Sweden's Henrik Stenson in action at the Players Championship in March

Not many Australians lose Ryder Cup contests, but former world number one Greg Norman has suffered defeat to Europe following the appointment of Henrik Stenson as the continent's next Ryder Cup captain.

The Swede had been weighing up a lucrative offer to join a proposed Super League fronted by Norman, the Queenslander who acts as chief executive of the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf Investments.

Instead, Stenson has chosen to stick with the status quo.

He has taken up a job offer he says has left him "humbled and honoured."

The 45-year-old Stenson has been given the task of winning back the trophy in Rome next year after a record defeat in the 2021 clash at Whistling Straits.

Saudi riches could have been a very attractive proposition for Stenson, who lost millions in the Allen Stanford Ponzi scandal which resulted in the American businessman being jailed in 2012.

But the new skipper has opted for the opportunity to lead Europe's bid to maintain a 30-year winning record at home against the US in golf's showpiece team event.

Once Lee Westwood took himself out of the running, Stenson was first choice for the selection panel.

It comprised the three most recent captains - Padraig Harrington, Thomas Bjorn and Darren Clarke - as well as committee chairman David Howell and DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

"There has been a lot of rumours and speculation in the media over a long period of time," Stenson told BBC Sport.

"And, like I told the panel and Ryder Cup Europe, I'm fully committed to this, to be the captain, to deliver the best result I can with the team. It's been focused on that - and full steam ahead towards Rome.

"There's a captains' agreement that every captain signs and I've signed one of those as well. I think actions speak louder than words.

"I've been a member of the DP World Tour for the last 21 years, I've been on the Tournament Committee for 19 years, I co-host the Scandinavian Mixed together with Annika Sorenstam on the schedule - and I'm sitting here as the Ryder Cup captain for 2023."

Asked whether his decision to take the job is an endorsement of golf's status quo, Stenson replied: "I'm here as the Ryder Cup captain, I don't know how I can answer it in any other way."

He will certainly have assured Ryder Cup committee members he will not move to any breakaway set-up at least until after the next contest against a US side led by Zach Johnson.

There is no doubt Stenson faces a formidable task after Europe's 19-9 humbling in Wisconsin last year. It came at the hands of a young re-energised American team, now determined to end that long losing record in away matches.

The US have not won on European soil since a 15-13 success in 1993 at The Belfry.

Stenson, the 2016 Open champion, will encourage his players to compete in the Italian Open which is staged on the Marco Simone course that stages the next Ryder Cup in September 2023.

But he knows this is unlikely to sit easily in schedules for American-based European stars who will form the bulk of his 12-man team.

"They are top players and will have enough time to familiarise themselves with the course," said Stenson.

Europe's home advantage comes from setting up the course to suit their strengths.

Stenson will have a key role in that process and was on the winning side in Paris when deep rough and slow greens played into the continent's hands.

That was the new captain's fifth and final appearance as a player for Europe and he was on the winning team on three occasions, including his debut in 2006.

At Whistling Straits he was a vice-captain alongside Luke Donald, who was his main rival for the Italian job.

For this match it was important to have a leader from the continental mainland rather than the traditional heartland of Great Britain and Ireland. That will have also counted against Scotland's Paul Lawrie, who was another under consideration.

Westwood, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell appear captains in waiting for the future, provided they are not lured by Saudi millions which could lead to lifetime bans.

A degree of uncertainty still surrounds the future of men's pro golf, but an already-emboldened established order will feel even more secure following Stenson's decision to serve Europe's cause rather than accept Norman's advances.