Sweden's Henrik Stenson will lead Europe's attempt to regain the Ryder Cup against the United States at Marco Simone in Rome in 2023.

The 45-year-old was a vice-captain to Padraig Harrington last September when Europe lost by a record 19-9 margin.

The former Open champion has played in five Ryder Cups, winning three times.

The 44th edition of the biennial event will be held at Italian course, which has been completely redeveloped for the event, from 29 September to 1 October.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be the European Ryder Cup captain - it is a huge honour and I was humbled to get the call confirming the news," Stenson said.

"I will do everything in my power and leave no stone unturned in the quest to get the Ryder Cup back in European hands."

More to follow.