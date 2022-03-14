Players Championship: Australian Cameron Smith holds off England's Paul Casey to win at TPC Sawgrass

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at TPC Sawgrass

Cameron Smith claimed the biggest win of his career as a Players Championship that featured storm delays and near freezing temperatures concluded in warm sunshine at TPC Sawgrass on Monday.

He becomes the fifth Australian to win the PGA Tour's flagship event and takes home $3.6m, the largest prize in golf.

Smith holed 10 birdies in a six-under-par 66 to win on 13 under, one ahead of India's Anirban Lahiri in Florida.

England's Paul Casey pushed Smith as he carded a 69 to end third on 11 under.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 22:43

    That tee shot on 17th was pretty special!!

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 22:42

    Cometh the hour and cometh the man. Well played, sir. Great to see a packed leader board and a winning score that is not 25 under par. I know the weather effected the equilibrium but that is tournament golf and so be it. Great stuff. Who needs the Saudis?

  • Comment posted by Mark Crighton, today at 22:41

    What about Lahiri, typical ignorant bbc

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:41

    Paul Casey was so unluckly not win his first major. Well his first unofficial major. Oh well at least he is top form going into the first major of the at the Masters in Augusta as he loves playing there

  • Comment posted by bigfingers, today at 22:41

    We’ll done Knoxy, good performance! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 22:40

  • Comment posted by VS, today at 22:39

    What a finish. Fair play to Cam Smith and Anirban Lahiri

  • Comment posted by NellaG, today at 22:38

    " Cameron Smith claimed the biggest win of his career "

    never heard of him!!

    • Reply posted by hunkydory, today at 22:41

      hunkydory replied:
      You obviously don’t follow golf so why are you even here

  • Comment posted by pob303, today at 22:38

    Paul Casey in contention always ends up the same way sadly.

  • Comment posted by don1903, today at 22:38

    Errrr…holds off Lahiri, surely?

  • Comment posted by StEmmosFire, today at 22:37

    Archaic golf rules robbed Casey of a chance to win this tournament. When will golf catch up.

