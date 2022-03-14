Last updated on .From the section Golf

By Peter Scrivener BBC Sport at TPC Sawgrass

Cameron Smith claimed the biggest win of his career as a Players Championship that featured storm delays and near freezing temperatures concluded in warm sunshine at TPC Sawgrass on Monday.

He becomes the fifth Australian to win the PGA Tour's flagship event and takes home $3.6m, the largest prize in golf.

Smith holed 10 birdies in a six-under-par 66 to win on 13 under, one ahead of India's Anirban Lahiri in Florida.

England's Paul Casey pushed Smith as he carded a 69 to end third on 11 under.

