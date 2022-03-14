Players Championship: Australian Cameron Smith holds off England's Paul Casey to win at TPC Sawgrass
Cameron Smith claimed the biggest win of his career as a Players Championship that featured storm delays and near freezing temperatures concluded in warm sunshine at TPC Sawgrass on Monday.
He becomes the fifth Australian to win the PGA Tour's flagship event and takes home $3.6m, the largest prize in golf.
Smith holed 10 birdies in a six-under-par 66 to win on 13 under, one ahead of India's Anirban Lahiri in Florida.
England's Paul Casey pushed Smith as he carded a 69 to end third on 11 under.
