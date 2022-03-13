Last updated on .From the section Golf

Nelly Korda is a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour

American world number two Nelly Korda has been diagnosed with a blood clot.

Korda, 23, says the clot was discovered in hospital after she experienced swelling in her arm following a workout and she is "currently at home getting treatment to eliminate further risks".

Last year she won her maiden major with victory at the Women's PGA Championship and then won Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Korda, a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour, did not give a timeframe for her recovery.

"I will communicate my status as and when there is more information," added Korda, who has not played since the LPGA Drive On Championship in early February.