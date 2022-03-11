Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tommy Fleetwood is looking to become the first Englishman to win the Players Championship

Players Championship, round two leaderboard -6 T Fleetwood (Eng)*, T Hoge (US)*; -5 J Niemann (Chi)*, K Mitchell (US)*, A Lahiri (Ind)* Selected:-3 B Watson (US), J Thomas (US), J Rahm (Spa)*; -2 D Johnson (US), P Casey (Eng)*, T Hatton (Eng)*; -1 V Hovland (Nor)*; Level R Knox (Sco)*, M Laird (Sco)*; +2 R McIlroy (NI), S Scheffler (US); +4 C Morikawa (US) * denotes yet to start or complete round two

High winds blew away the storms that have blighted the Players Championship as round two finally got under way on Saturday at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

However, those winds wreaked havoc on the par-three 17th and its island green with 29 balls hit in the lake, compared to just four on the first two days.

England's Tommy Fleetwood has played three holes of round two and continues to share the lead on six under.

Rory McIlroy, the 2019 champion, is two over after completing two rounds.

The Northern Irishman was among 47 players who had to finish their first rounds when play resumed at 12:00 (17:00 GMT) on Saturday after hope of morning play was wiped out by another thunderstorm.

And he faces a long and anxious wait to discover if he will make the halfway cut after carding two one-over 73s.

The top 65 and ties will play the final two rounds and McIlroy is current joint 84th.

More to follow.