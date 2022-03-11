Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy looked set to finish his first round before conditions became unplayable while he was on the 16th

The Players Championship finishing on Monday is a "possibility" says PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan after heavy rain forced another delay at Sawgrass.

Round one is yet to be completed and play was suspended at 11:15 (16:15 GMT) on Friday due to unplayable conditions with standing water on several greens.

When asked if the tournament would be extended into a fifth day, Monahan told BBC Sport: "It's looking that way."

England's Tommy Fleetwood and American Tom Hoge lead on six under par.

They finished their rounds as scheduled on Thursday, although five hours of play was lost to rain and storms, with fans evacuated from the course in northern Florida.

The forecast thunderstorms are yet to hit on Friday but four hours of relentless rain has further soaked the already sodden course.

The marquee group of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa were among those playing through the rain on Friday morning. They resumed their rounds on the third hole and had reached the 16th when play was halted.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy, who birdied his first two holes in dry conditions, dropped three shots as the rain came in and he is one over par with three to play.

Defending champion Thomas picked up three birdies in the worst of the conditions and is at two under, while Open winner Morikawa is at level par.

More to follow.