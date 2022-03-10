Last updated on .From the section Golf

England's Ian Poulter was also among the early starters on Thursday and was level par after five holes when play was suspended

Tommy Fleetwood made a blistering start to the Players Championship before thunderstorms forced the evacuation of TPC Sawgrass early in round one.

The Englishman was joint leader on four under par after 10 holes when the sirens sounded to signal players and fans had to leave the Floridian course.

Heavy overnight rain delayed the start of the tournament by one hour and play was suspended three hours after it started, at 11:00 (16:00 GMT).

Play will resume at 15:15 local time.

Further disruption is expected though with more heavy rain and electrical storms forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Scotland's Russell Knox has also made a good start and is two under after 11 holes, the same score as world number one Jon Rahm, who will resume his round with a 40-foot birdie putt on the course's iconic par-three 'island green' 17th hole.

Australia's Adam Scott, who won this title in 2004, hit two tee shots into the water on the par-four 18th - his ninth hole - as he posted a quadruple-bogey eight to drop to three over.

The first round will not be completed on Thursday with 72 players - exactly half the field - yet to start their first rounds and sunset falling at 18:31 local time.

