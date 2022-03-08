Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jay Monahan took over as PGA Tour commissioner on 1 January 2017

The Players Championship Venue: Stadium Course, Sawgrass, Florida Date: 10-13 March

The PGA Tour is "moving on" and will "not be distracted by rumours of other golf leagues", commissioner Jay Monahan emphasised on Tuesday.

The threat of a Saudi Arabian-backed rival league, fronted by former world number one Greg Norman, has dominated headlines in recent months.

But speaking at the PGA Tour's flagship Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Monahan said: "There is no better place to reiterate our focus and promise.

"We're going to keep moving forward."

The main tour in the United States and Europe's DP World Tour have threatened to ban golfers who sign up to the proposed new super league project.

In response, Norman accused the PGA Tour of "bullying" its players with "unenforceable" banning threats.

But when asked if he was concerned this could end up in court, Monahan replied: "Our PGA Tour rules and regulations were written by the players, for the players.

"They've been in existence for over 50 years. I'm confident in our rules and regulations."

Monahan also said he would "welcome a phone call" from Phil Mickelson, the six-time major champion who is taking a break from golf after last month accusing the PGA Tour of acting like a "dictatorship".

Mickelson, 51, apologised for his "reckless" comments in which he also admitted he was using the proposed super league as "leverage" to reshape how the PGA Tour operates, but still maintained the way the sport is run needed to change.

"I have not talked to Phil since he made his comments and since he said he was stepping away," said Monahan.

He did not discuss if Mickelson had been suspended, other than to say "we don't comment on disciplinary matters" and to concede "every player is accountable for their actions".

"The ball is in his court," Monahan added. "I would welcome a phone call from him. But it's hard for me to talk about the different scenarios that could play out.

"He's a player that's won 45 times on the PGA Tour. He's had a Hall of Fame career. He's won here at the Players Championship, he's inspired a lot of people and helped grow this Tour, his Tour.

"So, as difficult as it is to read some of the things that were said, ultimately a conversation will be had when he's ready to have it - and I will be ready to have it as well."