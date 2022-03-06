Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy produced a magnificent display of ball striking in the opening round at Bay Hill but struggled thereafter

Rory McIlroy said he felt "punch-drunk" after falling out of contention to finish in share of 13th place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

The four-time major winner led by two shots after an opening seven-under-par 65 but struggled thereafter.

"I feel punch-drunk, to be honest. The weekend, it's like crazy golf," McIlroy, 32, told reporters.

"I'm playing good. I'm hitting good shots. I'm swinging the club well. I'm chipping well. I'm putting well."

McIlroy fired a second-round 72 which left him two behind halfway leader Viktor Hovland but closing rounds of 76 left him six adrift of winner Scottie Scheffler, who clinched his second PGA Tour in three starts.

Scoring conditions at Bay Hill were the toughest they had been in decades and McIlroy, who picked up the most recent of his 20 PGA Tour wins last October in Las Vegas, said he is playing better than his latest score implied.

"It can knock your confidence whenever the conditions are like this," added the Northern Irishman.

"I just need a day off tomorrow to forget about what's happened this week and then just sort of focus on next week."

McIlroy won the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational and the result snapped a streak of five consecutive top-10s at Bay Hill and dropped him to 3-for-18 when holding the 18-hole lead or co-lead on the PGA Tour.

The Northern Irishman's share of 13th spot left him in a group which also included compatriot Graeme McDowell who missed out by two shots on one of The Open Championship qualifying spots available at the Bay Hill event.

McIlroy will aim for better in this week's Players Championship at Sawgrass - a event which he won in 2019.