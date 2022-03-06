Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scottie Scheffler only won his first PGA Tour title in February

Arnold Palmer Invitational final leaderboard (US unless stated) -5 S Scheffler; -4 T Hatton (Eng), V Hovland (Nor), B Horschel; -3 G Woodland, C Kirk Selected others: -1 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); +1 McIlroy (NI), G McDowell (NI); +3 T Fleetwod (Eng); +7 I Poulter (Eng); +8 D Willett (Eng); M Laird (Scot); +11 L Westwood; +13 P Casey (Eng) Full leaderboard

American Scottie Scheffler held on for a one-stroke victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to claim his second PGA Tour win in three starts.

Scheffler fired a even-par 72 to finish five under to seal victory after winning February's Phoenix Open.

England's Tyrrell Hatton, who won the event in 2020, finished with a round of 69 to finish at four under alongside Viktor Hovland and Billy Horschel.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell finished at one over.

The pair had started four shots adrift of overnight leaders Horschel and Talor Gooch, but both faded on the final day by each shooting four bogeys and a double bogey in tough conditions that were compounded by fast greens and deep rough.

Scheffler himself was one over through nine holes after two birdies and three bogeys.

He crucially rolled in a five-foot birdie putt at the 12th to get back to five under, then sunk a 21-foot par-saving putt at the 15th.

"I did not swing the club well at all today off the tee," Scheffler said. "I was hitting a lot of bad spots, but I just kept grinding. I made some key putts there towards the end."

Norway's Hovland was tied for the lead after a birdie at 16 but bogeyed the par-three 17th from a greenside bunker and closed with a two-over 74 for 284.