Billy Horschel is the world number 22

Arnold Palmer Invitational third-round leaderboard (US unless stated) -7 B Horschel, T Gooch; -6 V Hovland (Nor); -5 S Scheffler; -4 G Woodland; -3 McIlroy (NI), G McDowell (NI), C Kirk Selected others: -2 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -1 T Hatton (Eng); Level M Laird (Scot); +1 T Fleetwod (Eng); +2 P Casey (Eng) I Poulter (Eng) Full leaderboard

Billy Horschel claimed a share of the lead going into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational by sinking a 28-foot birdie on the 18th hole.

Horschel is tied on seven under with fellow American Talor Gooch after a one-under 71 on day three at Bay Hill.

"To make that putt on 18 to shoot one under par on a really tough day is really satisfying," said Horschel.

The Northern Ireland duo of Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell are four shots off the lead.

McIlroy struggled to a 76, with his final four holes featuring a double bogey, two bogeys and a birdie.

McDowell fared much better with a 69, sinking four birdies on a blemish-free back nine.

In gusty conditions and on slick greens, Horschel carded four birdies while Gooch missed a five-and-a-half-foot putt for par on the 18th to shoot 72.

Overnight leader Viktor Hovland is one back after a 75 that featured six bogeys, with the high point an eagle on the sixth hole.