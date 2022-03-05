Last updated on .From the section Golf

Two-time major winner Ko Jin-young finished with a flourish to seal her 13th LPGA Tour title

HSBC Women's World Championship final leaderboard -17 JY Ko (Kor); -15 M Lee (Aus), IG Chun (Kor); -14 A Thitikul (Tha), J Lee6 (Kor) Selected others:-11 D Kang (US); -9 L Maguire (Ire); -8 I Park (Kor), Y Noh (US); +7 M Reid (Eng) Full leaderboard

Ko Jin-young finished with five birdies in the final six holes to claim a two-stroke victory at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

The South Korean world number one hit seven birdies and a bogey in a six under par 66 to beat compatriot Chun In-gee and Australia's Minjee Lee.

Former US Open winner Jeongeun Lee6 was joint leader going down the final hole but finished with a double bogey six.

Ko has now won six of the past 10 LPGA Tour events.

"I played well today, but it's tough to go round playing with two amazing Korean players. We're close friends," said 26-year-old Ko.

"I had a lot more confidence on the back nine than on the front nine, so I got a lot of birdies on the back nine."