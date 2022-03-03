Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy posted an eagle and six birdies in his opening round

Rory McIlroy shot an opening seven-under-par 65 to take the clubhouse lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

McIlroy has one victory and four top-10 finishes from his seven previous appearances at the Bay Hill event.

The Northern Irishman leads American Beau Hossler, JJ Spaun and Billy Horschel by two shots.

Graeme McDowell, Sungjae Im, Will Zalatoris and Adam Scott are a further shot adrift on four under after being among the early starters.

"I think you turn up at any course where you've had success and automatically you're going to have some confidence coming in," said world number five McIlroy after his round.

"I've shot some really nice scores here. I think the last couple of years I've opened up the tournament really well with scores similar to what I shot today."

Though McIlroy, starting on the back nine, had an early bogey on the par-four 11th, he responded with two birdies and then sank a 41-foot putt for an eagle on the par-five 16th.

The Northern Irishman picked up another shot to make the turn at four under and stretched his lead with three birdies in four between the third and sixth holes.

"I feel there's a nice flow to this course where you can really build a score," McIlroy added. "You have par-fives, one every few holes, and you've got a couple of scorable par-fours.

"As long as you don't do anything stupid and you keep it in play, you feel like you can sort of methodically build a score on this golf course. That's what I tried to do today."

McIlroy's compatriot McDowell carded six birdies and two bogeys in his four-under 68.