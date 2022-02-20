Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hannah Green made history by becoming the first woman to win a mixed-gender professional golf tournament with victory at the TPS Murray River event in Australia.

The Australian world number 30 won by four strokes after carding a five-under-par final round of 66.

Green began the final round in a four-way tie for the lead with Andrew Evans, Matthew Millar and Blake Collyer.

"It's weird, I don't normally have golf dreams," said the 25-year-old.

"Very, very rarely, but I actually had one last night of me after winning.

"It was just me holding the trophy and people spraying me with champagne. And then I woke hoping it wasn't just a dream.

"I feel amazing. I just feel so grateful that I came, it wasn't in my plans to play here. I was going to go back to Perth. But things happen for a reason and I am really glad I made it."

The Players Series tournaments, which were introduced in 2021, are part of the PGA Tour of Australasia, and have men and women competing in the same field.

The previous best finish by a woman was Australian Su Oh's tie for third at TPS Victoria in 2021.