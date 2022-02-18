Last updated on .From the section Golf

McKibbin turned professional last April

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin surged into a commanding lead at the Cape Town Open with a sensational 10-under-par second round of 62.

The 19-year-old began with seven consecutive birdies before three more on the back nine saw him claim the clubhouse lead.

McKibbin sits on 14 under at the halfway stage of the Challenge Tour event.

He leads Spain's Ivan Cantero Gutierrez by three shots with play ongoing.

After a promising amateur career McKibbin joined the professional ranks last April and has since played in a number of European Tour events including the World Invitational at Galgorm Castle.

Last month he claimed his first professional win with a one-shot victory at the Minor League Golf Tour event in Florida.