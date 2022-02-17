US Women's Open: Annika Sorenstam to play major for first time in 14 years

Annika Sorenstam
Annika Sorenstam won the US Women's Open in 1995, 1996 and 2006

Three-time champion Annika Sorenstam is set to make her first US Women's Open appearance since 2008 at this summer's major championship.

The 51-year-old Swede earned her place by winning the 2021 US Senior Women's Open, and has filed an entry.

The major will take place from 2-5 June at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in North Carolina.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to play in a US Women's Open again," Sorenstam said.

"I really never thought I would play in another one, but everything just sort of fell into place."

Sorenstam won back-to-back US Open titles at Pine Needles in 1995 and 1996.

"Teeing it up in the greatest championship in women's golf, at a venue that has so many incredible memories for me, and to be able to do so with my family means a lot to us," she added.

