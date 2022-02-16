Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy was speaking ahead of the upcoming Genesis Invitational

Former world number one Rory McIlroy has warned younger players they would be taking a massive risk by joining the proposed super league, suggesting it was more for the older generation.

McIlroy and several other top players have said they will not sign up to the Saudi-backed golf super league.

Those who join could be banned from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Ryder Cup.

Asked for his thoughts on a potential rival league, McIlroy said with a smile: "Not so super league."

The 32-year-old Northern Irishman added: "I'm intrigued who would [join].

"Certainly for the younger guys it just seems a massive risk. I can maybe make sense of it for the guys that are getting to the latter stages of their career.

"I don't think that's what a rival golf league is really going to want, is it? They don't want some sort of league that's like a pre-Champions Tour.

"I understand the financial part of it for guys that are later on in their career. You look at the people that have already said no - [Jon] Rahm, number one in the world, Collin Morikawa, myself.

"Like you've got the top players in the world are saying no, so that has to tell you something."