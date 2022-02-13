Last updated on .From the section Golf

The par-three 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is surrounded by thousands of spectators

Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard -16 S Scheffler (US)*, P Cantlay (US); -15 S Theegala (US), B Koepka (US), X Schauffele (US) Selected: -13 H Matsuyama (Jpn), J Thomas (US); -12 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), J Rahm (Spa); -11 M Laird (Sco) * won at third play-off hole

Carlos Ortiz says he was "nailed pretty hard with a beer can" after hitting a hole-in-one as Scottie Scheffler won his first PGA Tour title on Sunday.

Mexican Ortiz's ace came on the par-three 16th at TPC Scottsdale - a hole framed by a stadium-style seating - and fans celebrated by lobbing beer at him.

"It was unbelievable," Ortiz said. "I didn't know how to react.

"A lot of people cheering for you, then you are watching out for your head. I was just trying to avoid all the cans."

Ortiz finished on seven under par, well behind Scheffler who holed a 26-foot birdie putt to beat fellow American Patrick Cantlay on the third play-off hole and win the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona.

The 25-year-old Texan had four birdies in his final six holes as he tied with Cantlay on 16 under after both players closed with five-under 67s.

Both missed birdie putts on the 18th to get to 17 under and played the 18th three times before Scheffler won.

"It was such a fun week and I'm very pleased," he said.

"Patrick is obviously a phenomenal player, and I knew one of us was going to have to make a birdie. Par wasn't going to do it so I knew if I had an opportunity I really had to take advantage of it."

Scheffler's birdie came after he found a fairway bunker with his tee shot but he was able to hit the green with his second and hole the putt.

Sahith Theegala, who led after three rounds, shot a two-under 70 to finish joint third with Brooks Koepka (69) and Xander Schauffele (68) on 15 under.