Last updated on .From the section Golf

Collin Morikawa's other major success came at the PGA Championship in 2020

Defending champion Collin Morikawa will play in a special four-hole challenge as part of the celebrations to mark the 150th Open being played at St Andrews.

The American will be joined by the likes of five-time winner Tom Watson, women's major champions, top amateurs and leading players with a disability.

The 48-player field will compete over the first, second, 17th and 18th holes of the Old Course on 11 July.

The Open Championship is scheduled to take place from 14-17 July.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said the event, which is one of several planned to reflect the landmark anniversary, is about bringing "golf's greatest names" together and showing that the sport is "inclusive and accessible to everyone".