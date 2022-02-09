Stacy Lewis helped the US to victory in the 2017 Solheim Cup

Stacy Lewis has not ruled out being a playing captain at the 2023 Solheim Cup when she leads the United States against Europe in Spain.

The two-time major winner was named as the US' youngest captain on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old has played in four Solheim Cups and was an assistant to the captain in the past two defeats.

"I always thought when I was captain I would not be playing. The last two weeks have definitely changed my view," she said after her good start to 2022.

Lewis finished joint fourth at last week's LPGA Drive On Championship, following a joint-eighth finish at the Gainbridge LPGA.

"I'm not going to say yes or no either way right now," she added. "If it gets to next summer and my name is still on that points list and I'm in the mix... if I need to build the best team possible and my name is a part of that, then I'll do it.

"It's going to be a conversation to have with my assistants, if they feel that that's the right move to make for the team, because I also want to be able to be there for the girls during the event, as well.

"Hopefully I keep playing well and it is a conversation we have to have."

Lewis, who won the 2013 Women's Open at St Andrews to add to her 2011 ANA Inspiration title, also revealed she has "never been to Spain" and has only seen the Finca Cortesin course that will host the 18th Solheim Cup on a website.

"I can't wait to go on a site visit," she said. "I don't really know much about the golf course, but I want to play it because I think it's important to know kind of style of golf and if it fits certain players, especially with your picks and how that would fall in."

Lewis was in the team of 12 to play at Gleneagles, Scotland in 2019 but injury ruled her out of the competition and she became an unofficial assistant captain to Juli Inkster.

That narrow defeat was followed by a surprising loss in Toledo, Ohio in 2021.

Lewis, who was born in Toledo and involved in the discussions that led to the event being staged there, failed to qualify for the team and was overlooked for a wildcard spot by then captain Pat Hurst, instead taking on assistant captaincy duties.

As a player, Lewis was on the losing side in her first two Solheim Cups, in Ireland in 2011 and in Colorado in 2013 - Europe's first win on US soil - before helping her side win the following two. In all, she contributed 5½ points from 16 matches.

"This is one of the proudest moments of my career," she added.

"To be named captain is an incredible honour. I have so many amazing memories from my years on the team."

Europe named their captain in November 2021, with 40-year-old Norwegian Suzann Pettersen taking over from Catriona Matthew.

Lewis will be 38 when the Solheim Cup visits the south-east coast of Spain from 22-24 September. The previous youngest US captain was Patty Sheehan, who was 45 when she led the side in 2002.

Sweden's Catrin Nilsmark is the youngest captain in the event's history, leading Europe to victory in 2003 at the age of 36.