Maguire won her maiden LPGA Tour event at the 50th attempt

Leona Maguire says "ultimately she wants to be the best in the world" as she targets more success after winning the Drive On Championship in Florida.

The Irish golfer secured her first LPGA Tour victory with three shots to spare.

Maguire's win follows a successful 2021 when she picked up two second places and helped Europe win the Solheim Cup.

"I want to win more LPGA Tour events and majors to get as high up the rankings as possible. That's always been the dream," said Maguire.

"This week is one step further on that journey," added the Cavan woman, who posted seven birdies in a closing five-under-par 67 to finish ahead of American Lexi Thompson at the Crown Colony & Country Club in Fort Myers.

The 27-year-old's win was the first by an Irish golfer on the LPGA Tour in her 50th start on the Tour.

Having spent 135 weeks as the women's world amateur number one before turning pro in 2018, Maguire earned her LPGA Tour card ahead of the 2020 season and steadily rose through the rankings before breaking into the top 100 in April 2021.

As well as finishing joint runner-up at the Lotte Championship in May and second to American star Nelly Korda at the Meijer Classic in June, Maguire shot a record-equalling 61 to storm through the Evian Championship field and earn her best finish in a major before starring in Europe's victory over the United States at the Solheim Cup.

'One step on a much bigger journey'

"Irish golf has been thriving in recent years, going from strength to strength, so it's nice for me to be a part of that to show young girls dreaming of winning on the LPGA Tour one day that it is possible.

"Last year was a great year for me with a couple of second places and the Solheim Cup but at the same time that win was missing.

"I put a lot of work in during the winter and knew we were close but didn't expect it to pay off early in the season.

"It's nice that it's happened and to win it the way I did is a big confidence booster so we'll keep building - we know what we're doing is working and want to ride the momentum and confidence from this.

"This is one step on a much bigger journey but I have lots more goals and lots more targets to tick off.

"I'll enjoy this for what it is as it's been a long time coming - I'll take the positives but it's a long season ahead."

'Drawing inspiration from male major winners'

One of Maguire's main objectives is now to add a major success to her already impressive CV.

"The LPGA is probably the strongest it has ever been, it's very difficult to win, so I have to try and put myself in contention as many times as I can and keep knocking on the door.

"I'm looking forward to going to some brilliant major venues this year - Palm Springs, Muirfield, Congressional and Pine Needles - we're very lucky to be playing the courses we are playing and I'm excited for those majors.

"Ireland's male players have set the bar high in terms of winning majors but I draw inspiration from what the lads have done and hopefully I can emulate their success.

"I'll try to pick Rory [McIlroy]'s brain a little going into Congressional as he won there and pretty much played as well as he could that week.

"Paul McGinley has also been very good to me ever since he was my captain at the Rio Olympics. He has been a mentor for me, giving me advice."