Leona Maguire had gone into the final round in Florida tied for the lead

Ireland's Leona Maguire has made history by becoming the first Irish golfer to win a title on the LPGA Tour.

The Cavan native finished on 18 under par to win by three shots ahead of Alexis Thompson at the Crown Colony Golf & Country Club.

A final round of 67 in the 54-hole competition saw Maguire secure her maiden title.

She had gone into the last day of the event tied for the lead with America's Marina Alex.

They were four strokes clear of Brittany Altomare, Stacy Lewis and Sweden's Linnea Johansson, but the Irishwoman pulled away on the back nine with a majestic display of ball-striking.

Maguire, who was a hero at the 2021 Solheim Cup, shot six birdies during her third and final round to seize the lead and hold on for victory.

A birdie at the second from the 27-year-old set the tone for a superb all-round performance in blustery conditions in the US.

She all but ensured her title success with a 15-foot putt on the 16th green for a birdie after an excellent approach shot to leave her five shots ahead with two holes to play.

It is a first title win for a golfer who has recorded two second-places and four top 10 finishes in total on the LPGA Tour as she finished last year ranked 43rd in the world.