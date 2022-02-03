Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire is in contention after the first day's play in Florida

Ireland's Leona Maguire is one shot off the lead after the first round at the LPGA Tour's Drive On Championship in Florida.

The Cavan golfer shot an opening day 66 at the Crown Colony Golf & Country Club and is tied for third place with Sweden's Linnea Johansson.

Japan's Nasa Hataoka and Marina Alex of the USA share the lead on seven under.

Jordanstown's Stephanie Meadow hit a hole-in-one but finished on one-over-par and in a tie for 81st place.

She faces a fight to make the cut after following her hole in one with three bogeys.

After finishing in a tie for 27th at the Gainbridge LPGA last week, Maguire managed three birdies on her front nine, before adding a further five, and another bogey after the turn.