Matteo Manassero holds the record as the youngest winner on what was the European Tour

Saudi International, round one leaderboard -8 M Manassero (Ita); -6 A Arnaus (Spa), S Horsfield (Eng), R Kinoshita (Jpn), H Varner III (US), B Watson (US) Selected others: -5 D Johnson (US); -4 T Fleetwood (Eng), H Stenson (Swe), P Reed (US); -3 T Hatton (Eng), P Mickelson (US), X Schauffele (US); -2 P Casey (Eng), I Poulter (Eng); +1 L Westwood (Eng); +3 B DeChambeau (US)

Italy's Matteo Manassero leads the Saudi International by two shots after an opening eight-under-par 62 at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Two-times Masters champion Bubba Watson and England's Sam Horsfield are among a group of players on six under par.

Dustin Johnson, who is seeking a third win in what is now the Asian Tour's flagship event, hit a five-under 65.

Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed and Henrik Stenson are all four under, while Bryson DeChambeau is three over.

The big-hitting American, reportedly the subject of a $100m offer to lead a Saudi-backed breakaway super league, had a triple-bogey seven in his 73.

News of a $300m investment from the Greg Norman-fronted LIV Golf Investments, which has the Saudi government's Private Investment Fund as its majority shareholder, and the continued threat of a proposed super league has dominated headlines in the build-up to this tournament.

Several PGA Tour and DP World Tour players have eschewed events on their own tours this week, lured by appearance fees to make this the strongest field in Asian Tour history.

Manassero sits top of the leaderboard after a sensational round in near-perfect conditions in Saudi Arabia. He was eight under after 12 holes and closed with six pars.

As a 17-year-old he become the youngest winner on the European Tour, when he claimed the Castello Masters title in 2010. He added three more titles by the age of 20 but a change in technique as he chased more length saw him tumble down the world rankings.

The former world number 25 fell to as low as 1,805th before winning on the Alps Tour in September 2020 and he is currently 395th after a solid 2021 campaign on the Challenge Tour.

"I'm curious to see what 2022 has for me," said the 28-year-old.

Thursday's benign conditions are forecast to make way for a windier second round on Friday.