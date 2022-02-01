Saudi-backed Asian Tour are taking on dominance of PGA Tour & DP World Tour

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Asian Tour chief Cho Minn Thant (left) and Greg Norman
Australian Greg Norman outlined his plans to shake up golf on the eve of the Asian Tour's flagship Saudi International event

Greg Norman insists his prime motivation is to "grow the game of golf". It therefore makes us wonder why the Saudi Arabian-backed Asian Tour he promotes is staging a $2m event in England this June?

There are already nine men's professional events in the UK between May and October in 2022. In golf terms it is hardly "virgin space", another Norman buzz phrase.

Why the need to bring the Asian Tour's International Series to the Centurion Club near St Albans - incidentally, the home town of Samuel Ryder, founder of the Ryder Cup, the biggest golf show on the planet?

The date, 9-12 June, comes the week before the third men's major of the year, the US Open, and coincides with the Scandinavian Mixed tournament in Sweden. That is another "grow the game" event and comes from the established men's and women's tours in Europe.

Well, the reason the Centurion Asian Tour event is happening is because Norman's company, Liv Golf Investments, wants to shake the status quo and take on the dominance of the American-based PGA Tour and European-based DP World Tour.

He is challenging the notion that they have a divine right to be the game's pre-eminent circuits, so he is parking Saudi-funded golf buggies on the manicured lawns of the golfing establishment.

Come June, Hertfordshire will not be staging the biggest tournament, it will not have the strongest field, but it might have potential to be an event of true significance to the future of the world game.

Most likely, Norman's ultimate aim is to create a Formula 1-style Super Golf League. "Absolutely there are going to be things announced in the future," Norman said.

"But right now our focus is on this. Our mission is to make sure this platform is firmly cemented in the world of golf.

"The journey, this is not a one-off. You want to sit back and see the evolution and how this is all building out, it's going to be an incredible one."

And he sees no need for geographical limits. "The International Series is not going to be geo-fenced," said the former world number one.

"We want to get the message out there that it's not specifically for the Asian region, and that's critically important for everybody to understand.

"Healthy competition and respectful competition should be spread globally. That's why we're not going to geo-fence this.

"That's why it's so encouraging that we can go to London (St Albans). It'll be so encouraging when we go to the United States. Remember what I said, this is just the beginning."

Detail remains short but we do know the International Series will start in Thailand in March and visits England in June. It also plans to stage events in the Middle East, another traditional heartland for Europe's Race to Dubai.

Several questions were ignored during today's news conference, with most journalists on a video stream and asked to write down their queries. Among them was one posted by a British journalist wondering whether perceived hostility towards this project is down to the source of its funding.

The backing for the now $300m International Series comes from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. In many quarters it is regarded as "sportswashing" for a Kingdom heavily criticised for its human rights record.

This is why many of the world's best players taking part in this week's flagship Saudi Invitational have been reminding us that they are "not a politician".

They are independent contractors and many are picking up vast cheques courtesy of the PIF for their participation.

But if Norman's project develops into a super league, how independent do those contractors become? And where will the players sit with the PGA and DP World Tours?

Could there be bans from the Ryder Cup for those who commit further to the Saudi project?

Will the likes of Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter - all playing at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club this week - take themselves out of the running for future European captaincy roles?

These are questions doing the locker room rounds at the moment and the one consistent message that comes back says the sums of money involved are too big to ignore.

This is the biggest topic in the game and remains shrouded in uncertainty. What we do know now is that this 10-tournament International Series is going to happen with the aim of dramatically spreading the Asian Tour's sphere of influence.

Norman tries to give the impression he is being diplomatic and among his corporate management speak he claims they are not looking for a fight. "We're in this for the good of the game," he insisted.

"It's disappointing, personally disappointing, to see some of the attacks that have been taking place unwarrantedly.

"If you pre-judge anybody without knowing the facts, then shame on you."

The fighting talk continued: "What is LIV Golf Investments doing that you are scared of? Why do you have to have these attacks to the level they do?

"Understand the fact that we have always been, and continue to be, very collaborative and cooperative with any of the institutions right across the board. We want to work together side by side."

How that might be achieved, with stakes so high for the entire professional game, is anyone's guess.

  • Comment posted by Chris Fierce, today at 15:15

    'Greg Norman insists his prime motivation is to "grow the game of golf".'

    I call BS.. It's about money. Pay enough of it and people will look past torture, oppression and even murder.

    • Reply posted by return of the jock, today at 15:23

      return of the jock replied:
      That's true of course but you could say the same about Russia. Putin has no qualms about ordering assassinations, just like the Saudis, and yet there are many sports events happy to take place in Sochi. They even held the World Cup without too much opposition from anyone. The Chinese treatment of the Uighurs hasn't put off sports clubs from accepting sponsorship cash from China. Cash is King

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 14:32

    Just another example of Saudi Arabian sportswashing.

    • Reply posted by DaveChappelleLovesMusic, today at 14:38

      DaveChappelleLovesMusic replied:
      Top country Saudi Arabia. I mean, it must be, they have a football team and a golf tournament.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 15:01

    Tarnishing his reputation, frankly. Hopefully, many of the big names will stick two fingers up at it & it flounders, but only time will tell...

    • Reply posted by I love Fergie, today at 15:26

      I love Fergie replied:
      They will be there for the money - RM will be front of the que.

  • Comment posted by happy go lucku, today at 14:48

    Two points
    1. Its Sportswashing for Saudi Arabia - like the Qatar world cup. Look at the human rights records and behaviour of both countries. If you turn up and play, you are supporting their efforts to re-brand themselves and so supporting the regimes.
    2. The more governing bodies there are, the less often the top players will all play against each other, which is bad news for fans/viewers.

    • Reply posted by asif, today at 14:53

      asif replied:
      why dont ppl boycott events in USA fir the human rights vs guns. also sportwashing is a western term

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 15:17

    Greg Norman IS only promoting this for the good of the game. That's why he isn't getting paid and is just claiming expenses. Because it's for the good of the game he's packing his own sandwiches and will be travelling on public transport

  • Comment posted by spaniel2, today at 15:13

    Money, money, money- when will these golfers realise people will be sickened by this unnecessary greed - don’t they have enough? As one who benefited so much from these tours, what exactly has changed? I truly hope he and his super league disappear in a bunker!

  • Comment posted by yippychipper, today at 15:12

    For a number of years Greg Norman has been all about business and the money, and has seemed to care little for golf. Suddenly he is this great golf ambassador for the limitless wealth of the Saudis. I see a connection. I am not a Greg Norman fan at all.

  • Comment posted by U19950402, today at 14:56

    saudi sportswash

  • Comment posted by ARF, today at 14:51

    Some players, to their credit, remember where they made their breakthrough and where the money that they now have came from. They will not play PIF sponsored events to the detriment of their home tours but there are many who will. Who wouldn't turn up to play, recieve $1M in appearance money, and not have to worry about where they finsh.. competition goes out of the window.

  • Comment posted by saxi, today at 14:51

    ££££££

  • Comment posted by Blue Tamsie, today at 15:11

    Norman, AJ, Hamilton, Newcastle FC and many others putting money first which as they are all multi millionaires is very sad. Boycott them all I say

    • Reply posted by tony connolly, today at 15:26

      tony connolly replied:
      'Newcastle FC' are not nor ever were multimillionaires!

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 14:44

    Money talks, it is as simple as that. Eventually most Sports will be ruined by greed and the sportsmanship element will totally disappear. Just look at what they have done to football.

    • Reply posted by carolem, today at 15:39

      carolem replied:
      Not just football - F1 isn't much better.

  • Comment posted by troon, today at 15:10

    As always it's all about the money and no worries where it comes from£££$$$

  • Comment posted by captain jack, today at 15:34

    The world does not need Saudi crude oil anymore. Their output is a matter of geographical convenience. Their oil money fuels this sports washing binge they’re on while the regime continues its barbarism. Hopefully this golfing gambit throws a big spanner into the entire professional golf world because the whole sport has gotten out of control, poisoned by ridiculous sums of cash.

    • Reply posted by Mr T, today at 15:49

      Mr T replied:
      True, but we need to get off our high horse and look ourselves in the mirror before we point fingers. We are quite happy to fund and support Saudis and other regimes and the barbarism when it suits us. We even invade countries killing countless innocent people for control of the said crude oil. They are only learning how to whitewash from us, we are experts at it, hense no objection from you.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 15:19

    Memories of childhood and that uncomfortable feeling of selling out, playing football with the spoiled kid nobody liked, but he had the latest ball and not a battered casey.

  • Comment posted by RememberScarborough, today at 14:39

    Love it when those with money get "outraged" by new money. It's a professional sport that is based on people making money so if people are offered more they are 99% likely to take it. Simple fact is that if the people who pay to watch and buy the advertisers products don't like it then this will go the way of the Dodo sharpish.

  • Comment posted by BornInThe50s, today at 15:53

    Money has always been Norman's prime motivator. He's the perfect vehicle for sportswashing

  • Comment posted by Soudrapide, today at 15:18

    "That's why it's so encouraging that we can go to London (St Albans). It'll be so encouraging when we go to the United States....."
    Isn't equating London with St Albans stretching it a bit!
    Not to worry, it will be "so encouraging".

    • Reply posted by bagseye, today at 15:19

      bagseye replied:
      London is the UK if you weren't already aware

  • Comment posted by steff, today at 15:20

    Every time you fill up your car or turn on your gas heating you're adding to the wealth of PIF.

    Every Chinese made product you buy you're helping to oppress ethnic minorities.

    Just remember this when posting.

    • Reply posted by Chris Fierce, today at 15:34

      Chris Fierce replied:
      Where do we draw the line?

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 16:01

    Norman has gone down in my estimations..
    Apparently “Greed is good “ is the world of Greg and the Saudis….

