Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ko's previous win on the LPGA Tour was 2021's Lotte Championship

Gainbridge LPGA final leaderboard -14 L Ko (NZ); -13 D Kang (US); -12 Y Saso (Kor); -11 C Hull (Eng), C Boutier (Fra) Selected: -7 L Thompson (US); -5 G Hall (Eng); -4 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng)

Lydia Ko fired a three-under 69 to win her 17th LPGA Tour title by one shot from Danielle Kang after a thrilling climax to the Gainbridge LPGA.

The world number three from New Zealand went into the last round with a two-shot lead over the United States player and three birdies on the back nine helped her hold on for the victory.

England's Charley Hull finished tied fourth, three shots off the lead.

"I just tried to focus on me and play the best golf I can," Ko, 24, said.

The former world number one said the round turned into "a grind" as she tried to stay ahead of her friend Kang, the world number eight.

Ko's birdie putt on the 15th at Boca Raton was key to the win as 29-year-old Kang could only make par.

"She's obviously one of the players I've known for the longest time out here," Ko said of Kang. "She has kind of taken me under her wing.

"At points it was a bit of a grind but I'm glad that I could get that done."

It is another stand-out moment for Ko and new coach Sean Foley as the former world number one continues to re-establish herself at the top of the women's game.