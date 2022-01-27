Luke Donald (left) was one of Padraig Harrington's vice-captains at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September

Luke Donald is the "safe pair of hands" Europe need as Ryder Cup captain for the 2023 match against the United States, says Colin Montgomerie.

Momentum is building for the 44-year-old Englishman to lead the side in Rome, with losing 2021 captain Padraig Harrington and Ryder Cup legends Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter also behind him.

Donald, a former world number one, won all four Ryder Cups he played in.

"I'd vote Luke," said Montgomerie, who led the side to victory in 2010.

The next captain is expected to be announced towards the end of February.

Lee Westwood, who holds the record for most matches played for Europe, had been tipped to succeed Harrington following last year's record 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits.

But the 48-year-old Englishman ruled himself out because he remains in the world's top 50, which qualifies him for all four majors and World Golf Championship events.

"I agree with Lee's decision," said Montgomerie, who was a stalwart of the European team, playing in eight editions of the biennial event from 1991, winning five before captaining the side at Celtic Manor 12 years ago.

"It is only right. He has unfulfilled ambitions. He hasn't won a major and is quite capable of doing so, so I don't blame him."

Sweden's Henrik Stenson has also been mentioned as a potential captain and while Montgomerie believes "he would be a good captain", Donald is the right man for the match at Marco Simone.

The former Walker Cup winner, who played in four Ryder Cups between 2004-2012, contributing 10½ points from a possible 15, was a vice-captain to Thomas Bjorn in the successful 2018 side at Le Golf National in Paris then helped Harrington in Wisconsin last September.

"I had three captain's picks in 2010 and I picked Luke because he could play foursomes and fourballs and someone had to go and beat him, he wasn't going to beat himself," said Montgomerie, who was speaking to BBC Sport in an interview you can hear in full on Radio 5 Live from 20:00 BST on Thursday.

"Last year, too many mistakes were made. Yes the US played well but Europe didn't play to their potential for the first time in my memory and we have to do that to have a chance in Rome.

"And I think Luke will instil that in them not to give the holes away. There were far too many holes given away in that last Ryder Cup and the way Luke plays and prepares, would be the best we've got right now."

Europe have not lost a home match since 1993 at The Belfry but Montgomerie knows that 30-year record is in danger of being ended in Italy.

"It's a record we're very proud of," said the Scot. "The Americans are hugely strong but home advantage has won the past four Ryder Cups.

"The safe pair of hands is Luke. The safe pair of hands is safer than another risk and we don't need another risk at this time because if we lose in Rome I don't fancy our chances in New York at Bethpage Black [in 2025].

"The crowd are going to be unruly and that's only because a New York crowd is loud and unruly. We've got to get a result in Rome or we might lose three in a row."

Montgomerie questioned how the team was decided and the pairings selected by his former Ryder Cup partner Harrington at Whistling Straits, while also pointing out Europe needs more younger players to push through into the side.

"It was a heavy and poor defeat," he said. "We need to have a bit of a rethink about how we pick the team and how we get our top 12 playing.

"Were our top 12 playing in that Ryder Cup? Possibly not. Were they playing in the right groups? Possibly not. Would it have changed the result? Possibly not. But it wouldn't have been a record defeat and that was a shame, so we've got to get that back on track in a hurry.

"We need to find another Viktor Hovland and another Jon Rahm and quickly.

"There are a number of talented guys out here, they've got to show the winning mentality and not just win once, but win again and again and prove they can do this again and again."