The Jazzy Golfer (centre) wants to encourage girls to come along with adults to events

A new initiative has been launched to encourage women and girls who have taken up golf to stay in the sport.

R&A figures showed 25% of Britain's female golfers tried the sport for the first time during the Covid pandemic.

The UK Women's Golf Community has been set up by women's golf campaigner Jasmine, known as The Jazzy Golfer.

"Golf has had a massive surge of women playing, so this is the perfect time to address the issue and keep women in the sport," Jazzy told BBC Sport.

Participation figures released by the R&A in May 2021 revealed that an extra 2.3m adults played golf in the UK and Ireland in 2020 despite disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The numbers playing on a nine or 18-hole course in the UK increased by 2.1m players to 5.2m - the highest figure recorded this century.

The R&A launched the Women in Golf Charter in 2018 to encourage more women to take up the game and Jazzy says her community, which is being launched on Facebook, complements that.

"When I started playing a few years ago it was difficult to find other women to play golf with," she added.

"Most women are introduced through a male partner and while integration is nice in golf, it's great to play with your peers. It's about bringing everyone together in a social environment.

"It's not just for adults, we want to encourage girls to come along with their parent or guardian too for a safe, fun, social event."

The first events are taking place in towns and cities across England such as Bristol, Coventry, Leicester, London, Newcastle, Rugby, Salisbury and Swindon, with plans to roll out events in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.