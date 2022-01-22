HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship: Scott Jamieson takes one-shot lead into final round

Scott Jamieson
Jamieson has led in all three rounds of the 2022 HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship
HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship round three leaderboard
-11 S Jamieson (Sco); -10 S Lowry (Ire), T Pieters (Bel); -8 V Hovland (Nor), Sharma (Ind); -7 J Morrison (Eng), R Cabrera Bello (Esp), I Poulter (Eng); -6 A Scott (Aus), A Pavan (Ita)
Selected others: -5 R Rock (Eng); -2 R McIlroy (NI), D Whitnell (Eng); -1 L Westwood (Eng); +2 T Fleetwood (Eng)
Full leaderboard

Scotland's Scott Jamieson leads by one shot going into the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Jamieson shot a four-under-par 68 in his third round, including birdies at the 15th and last holes, to move to 11 under for the tournament.

Ireland's Shane Lowry and Belgian Thomas Pieters are tied in second place on 10 under after they both shot 67s.

"It would be massive, a game changer to win a tournament of this stature," said Jamieson, aiming for a second Tour win.

"There's definitely been some great champions here and there's an awful long way to go."

Norway's Viktor Hovland and India's Shubhankar Sharma are in joint fourth place after the third round, on eight under.

English duo Ian Poulter and James Morrison, who managed 71 and 72 respectively on Saturday, follow at seven under, alongside Spaniard Rafael Cabrera Bello.

Northern Ireland's world number eight Rory McIlroy is two under after he shot 67, having carded 72 and 75 in his first two rounds.

