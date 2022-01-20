Ian Woosnam receives the Green Jacket from Nick Faldo after winning the 1991 Masters

Former champion Ian Woosnam has indicated he will no longer play at the Masters saying, "it's time to watch the young guys play."

Woosnam, who won the tournament in 1991, has announced his intention to stop playing at Augusta twice before.

The 63-year-old said he was retiring from the major in both 2016 and 2019 but did play in 2021 when he missed the cut for his 18th time in his last 19 appearances.

Woosnam suffers with a back condition.

Announcing his latest decision on social media the Welsh golfer said he had "thought long and hard about playing the Masters again this year and in the future" but that he would now "sit back and enjoy the memories that Augusta has given me over the years."

Woosnam, who suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, admitted he got a "telling off" from his wife five years ago after his first decision to miss the tournament and went on to play at the event in the following three years.

After competing in 2019 he said he had "just decided to come and play a couple more times, but it doesn't seem to get any better."

He underwent surgery in 2020 and returned to Augusta last year to play on the 30th anniversary of his one-shot victory.

Woosnam first entered the tournament in 1988 and made 32 appearances at Augusta National, last making the cut in 2008.

As a green jacket winner he has a lifetime playing exemption.