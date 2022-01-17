Last updated on .From the section Golf

Power is now well positioned to make his Masters debut in April

Sony Open final leaderboard -23 H Matsuyama (Jpn), -23 R Henley (US); -19 K Kisner (US), S Power (Ire); -18 L Glover (US), M Thompson (US) Selected others:-17 R Knox (Sco), -17 M Kuchar (US); -13 K Na (US); -12 L Donald (Eng); -9 J Furyk (US); -5 W Simpson (US) Full leaderboard

Ireland's Seamus Power birdied the last two holes to finish in a tie for third at the Sony Open and move inside the world's top 50 for the first time.

The Waterford native shot a five-under-par 65 on the final day to join Kevin Kisner on 19-under for the tournament.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama clinched the win in Hawaii with an eagle in the first hole of a play-off to defeat Russell Henley.

Matsuyama forced the tie-breaker with a scintillating final round of 63.

Power, 34, is now well positioned to make his Masters debut in April having climbed to 49th in the rankings; just one place behind compatriot Shane Lowry.

A year ago he was ranked 434th but a stunning 12 months including a maiden PGA Tour win at the Barbasol Championship in July have seen him rocket up the standings.

He began the final round tied for third and while unable to push towards challenging the leaders Power held his nerve with a five-foot birdie putt at the 18th.

Matsuyama brilliantly chased down Henley - who had a five-shot lead with nine holes remaining - with four birdies on the back nine including a gutsy birdie at the last to card a second consecutive bogey-free 63.

A stunning 277-yard three-wood then brought Matsuyama to within three feet of the hole in the play-off as he sealed the win with an eagle three.