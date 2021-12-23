Last updated on .From the section Golf

Catriona Matthew celebrates her Women's Irish Open success on the final green

The Women's Irish Open will be played for first time since 2012 when it is staged as part of the Ladies European Tour next year.

Catriona Matthew, who was captain of the victorious European team in the Solheim Cup in September, won the 2012 tournament at Killeen Castle.

Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly said he was delighted that the event was back on the tour schedule.

"The news is an early Christmas present for golf fans in Ireland," he added.

"We have been working behind the scenes with the Ladies European Tour and Sport Ireland since early this year hoping for Thursday's news to become reality.

"I would like to thank both organisations for the work done behind the scenes that has led us to this announcement and we look forward to further details early next year.

"2021 has been a historic year for Women's golf in Ireland in the professional and amateur ranks. We hope the return of the Women's Irish Open will continue to inspire the next generation."