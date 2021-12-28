Leona Maguire produced one of the finest team golf debuts in history as she secured 4.5 points out of five to help Europe successfully defend the Solheim Cup in Ohio

2021 began with golf fans throughout the world continuing to ponder whether Rory McIlroy could end a majorless streak stretching back to 2014 but as he largely flattered to deceive, it was Leona Maguire who emerged Ireland's star performer on the fairways.

McIlroy's Ryder Cup ended in tears of apology to his European captain Padraig Harrington after an academic singles victory over Olympic champion Xander Schauffele following his dismal opening two days at Whistling Straits as the visitors crashed to a record 19-9 defeat.

Maguire would have been entitled to cry tears of joy after her remarkable 4.5 points from five matches contributed to the European women's stunning Solheim Cup victory on US soil but was too much in the zone for such outpourings.

Catriona Matthew's decision to award the Cavan woman one of her six captain's picks looked totally justified after a LPGA campaign which had included two runner-up finishes and six top 10s from 15 starts.

But if there were any quibbles, they were put to bed by Maguire's display of steely resolve at the Inverness Club in Ohio as she produced one of the finest team golf debuts in history.

Maguire's week included two foursomes victories over world number one Nelly Korda as she combined brilliantly with English duo Mel Reid and Georgia Hall before a thumping 5&4 singles win over Jennifer Kupcho helped Europe complete a 15-13 match victory.

The Irishwoman went on to start the final day of the LPGA's season-ending Tour Championship only two shots off the pace and in contention for women's golf biggest cash prize of £1.1m.

As Korean Ko Jin-young shot a closing 63 to clinch the title and the LPGA's player of the year title, Maguire's 70 left her sharing 12th place but that took little gloss off a superb season which saw her place 17th in the tour standings and finish the campaign at 43rd in the world rankings - a rise of 134 spots from 12 months ago.

The only omission from Maguire's 2021 report card was a first LPGA victory and it will be a surprise if that is not righted in 2022.

A year of relative stagnation for McIlroy

But while Maguire made huge progress in 2022, it was another year of relative stagnation for former men's world number one McIlroy.

For virtually any of the other top players in the world, two PGA Tour victories would represent a satisfactory year but such is the four-time major winner's rare talent, it seemed like a meagre return.

With the global pandemic preventing his long-time coach Michael Bannon from travelling to the US, McIlroy added renowned Pete Cowen to his team prior to the Masters as he prepared for his seventh attempt at completing the career Grand Slam but it was not to be as error-ridden rounds of 76 and 74 saw him miss the cut by three shots.

A month later, the link-up with Cowen appeared to be bearing fruit as he earned a third Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

While his share of 49th place in the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May was underwhelming, optimism around McIlroy's form soared as he started the final day of the US Open just two off the pace.

The former world number had stormed up the Torrey Pines field on the Saturday to put himself right into contention only for him to fall away badly over the closing nine holes as a double bogey on the 12th spiralled into him eventually finishing in a share of seventh - five behind first-time major winner Jon Rahm.

McIlroy failed to get in contention at the Open Championship as two level-par rounds of 70 left him 11 adrift at halfway with him eventually sharing 46th spot - 15 behind hugely impressive winner Collin Morikawa.

Rory McIlroy opted to bring Pete Cowen into his team in March but by the autumn was working solely again with long-time coach Michael Bannon

With the major season completed, McIlroy narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the Olympics in Tokyo after finding himself in a seven-man play for the third spot on the podium.

After his return to the US, McIlroy did finish fourth in the second PGA Tour play-offs event, the BMW Championship, without ever really threatening to muscle in on the battle between Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau, before a third-round 74 ended any slim hopes he had at the concluding Tour Championship.

Next up was the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin and it proved a tale of US domination as Europe captain Harrington found himself saddled with too many out-of-form players - including McIlroy - and also not helping his cause by opting for a number of distinctly odd pairings.

With Cowen by now jettisoned as he prepared to welcome back Michael Bannon, McIlroy did clinch a second PGA Tour win of 2021 as he held off Morikawa at the CJ Cup in October.

However, McIlroy's frustrating year was summed up at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai last month as he ripped apart his own shirt in the scorer's hut after his round had imploded in the wake of a horrible break at the 15th when his seemingly perfect pitch rebounded off the pin into a bunker.

With McIlroy also among the also-rans at the Irish Open as he finished 17 shots off the pace, Australia's Lucas Herbert clinched a three-stroke victory at Mount Juliet with Shane Lowry best of the home contingent in a share of 23rd shot.

Jonathan Caldwell, a Walker Cup team-mate of McIlroy's in 2007, clinched a first European Tour triumph at the Scandinavian Mixed event in June

Four weeks later, the World Invitational at Galgorm Castle and Massereene saw equal prize money men's and women's events sanctioned by the European Tour, Ladies European Tour and LPGA.

With the women's event attracting several players who went on to play in the Solheim Cup, Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn edged out American Emma Talley in a play-off while a dramatic final day of men's action saw England's Daniel Gavins clinch his maiden European Tour triumph after his compatriot David Horsey finished one behind following a lost ball at the last.

The summer also saw Clandeboye man Jonathan Caldwell earn an emotional first European Tour triumph as a closing eight-under-par 64 clinched a one-shot victory in the novel Scandinavian Mixed event which had men and women's competitors in direct opposition.

Caldwell's triumph secured the 37-year-old his playing privileges until the end of the 2022 campaign on the new DP World Tour, which the European Tour has now rebranded as.

2021 was also a successful year for Darren Clarke on the Champions Tour in the US as he clinched wins in January and September - which came either side of a third-place finish at The Senior Open in late July.

But while Clarke prospered on the over-50s circuit, it was a year of toil for another Northern Ireland major winner Graeme McDowell, who ended the year 320th in the world rankings - a stark drop of 273 places from the 47th spot, he occupied after winning the Saudi International in February 2020.