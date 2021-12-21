Last updated on .From the section Golf

Mehaffey said she felt 'broken inside' while competing at the Ladies European Tour Q-School in Spain

Olivia Mehaffey has said she is proud after "finding the strength and bravery" to compete at the Ladies European Tour Q-School following the death of her father earlier this month.

The 24-year-old missed out on a card by a shot after finishing the five-round final stage with a double bogey.

Mehaffey said she felt "broken inside" while she competed in Spain.

"It's hard for me to find the words to write this and sum up the last couple of months," she wrote on Twitter.

"It has been by far the toughest I have ever experienced.

"I learnt many things from my dad since I was a young girl. But over the last year, I have learnt more from him than I could ever imagine.

"Watching his strength, determination, amazing attitude, positivity and gratefulness while his health deteriorated was truly admirable.

"This is the manner in which I promise to strive to live the rest of my life."

The Tandragee golfer finished Q-School in a tie for 24th, a shot outside the top 20 places that would have sealed full playing privileges after dropping three shots in her final two holes at La Manga.

Mehaffey's father, Philip, died on 3 December following a long battle with cancer.

"Finding the strength and bravery to come to Spain and compete as my dad's final wish is something I am proud of," added the two-time Curtis Cup player.

"Putting a brave face on, being away from home and feeling broken inside while competing for nine rounds was pretty tough for me.

"Thank you to my family, friends and sponsors who have been so supportive and caring over the last few weeks."

Mehaffey will have conditional status on the Ladies European Tour as well as the Symetra Tour in the United States after missing out on an LPGA Tour card in October.