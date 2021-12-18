Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie, 12, hit 10 birdies

Tiger Woods said "it just couldn't get any better than that" after he returned to competitive golf for the first time since he was in a car crash.

Woods, 45, who suffered serious injuries in the accident in February, partnered his 12-year-old son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Florida.

The 36-hole event sees a field of major champions play alongside their children or parents.

Team Woods ended the first round on 10 under, three shots off the lead.

Playing alongside 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and his dad Mike, Team Woods finished tied for fifth place with a bogey-free round of 62.

"It was awesome," Tiger Woods said after his round. "It was a boatload of fun for all of us. Charlie and I had a great day playing with the Thomas family."

The 15-time major champion used a cart to get around the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando and looked to have a slight limp when walking.

"Oh yeah, I'm tired," Woods said. "Even though I had the chance to ride the cart, I'm not in golf shape.

"Like anything, if you don't have to endure it, you start slowing down. It's nice to have a partner who can hit drives like he did and make a few putts."

He said last month that he did not expect to play full-time on the tour following the accident.

Thomas said he was "blown away" by Woods' game.

"Some of the shots he was hitting and the speed that he had was just awesome," he said.

Former Open champion Stewart Cink and his son Reagan hold the lead on 13 under heading into the second and final round.