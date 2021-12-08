Last updated on .From the section Golf

Tiger Woods and Charlie, 12, finished seventh at the 2020 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods will make his comeback playing alongside son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Florida next week.

The 15-time major champion has not played competitive golf since sustaining serious injuries in a car crash in February.

Woods, 45, said last month that he does not expect to play full time on the tour following the accident.

The 36-hole PNC Championship sees a field of major champions playing alongside their children or parents.

"Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie," said Woods.

"I'm playing as a dad and couldn't be more excited and proud."

Woods wants to target certain one-off tournaments on his return and said he would "love to play" at St Andrews when the 150th Open is staged there next July.

The PNC Championship is organised by the PGA Tour and will be held on 18-19 December at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

The players must have won either a major championship or the Players Championship in order to be invited.

The 20-team field this year includes the reigning champions, 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and his father Mike.