Morikawa enjoyed a bogey-free round at the Albany resort

Hero World Challenge - third-round leaderboard -18 C Morikawa (US); -13 B Koepka (US); -12 T Finau (US), P Reed (US), V Hovland (Nor), D Berger (US), S Burns (US) Selected others: -10 B DeChambeau (US); -9 T Hatton (Eng); -7 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -6 J Thomas (US); -5 J Rose (Eng); -4 R McIlroy (NI)

Collin Morikawa is closing on the world number one spot after going five shots clear before the final round at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

He hit an eight-under 64 to surge ahead of fellow American Brooks Koepka.

USA's Daniel Berger, Sam Burns, Tony Finau and Patrick Reed, and Norway's Viktor Hovland, are another shot back.

World number two Morikawa will overtake Spain's Jon Rahm to reach the top of the rankings for the first time if he remains on top for another 18 holes.

The Open champion is looking to follow up his victory in the DP World Tour Championship a fortnight ago.

The 24-year-old, who is the first American to top the European Tour's money list, made six birdies and an eagle chip-in on Saturday.

Overnight leader Bryson DeChambeau dropped to eight shots back.

DeChambeau was one over for the day, and is a shot ahead of England's Tyrrell Hatton.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is trailing on four under after carding a three-over round of 75.

The 20-man invitational event at the Albany resort features 17 of the world's top 25 golfers.