Bryson DeChambeau is the current world number seven

Hero World Challenge - second-round leaderboard -11 B DeChambeau (US); -10 B Koepka, C Morikawa, T Finau (US); -9 D Berger (US); -8 T Hatton (Eng), S Burns (US) Selected others: -7 R McIlroy (NI); -5 J Thomas (US); -3 J Rose, M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Bryson DeChambeau shot an impressive eight-under-par 64 to move into a one-stroke lead after round two of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Northern Ireland's overnight co-leader Rory McIlroy carded a one-under 71 that saw him slip four shots back.

Americans Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau all sit one off the lead, with England's Tyrrell Hatton also in contention at eight under par.

The 20-man invitational event features 17 of the world's top 25 golfers.

DeChambeau's charge came despite a double bogey at 16 at the Albany resort, responding on the following hole with his 10th birdie of the round to end the day with the lead.

"I just felt like I was playing good golf," said the American.

"I was controlling the golf ball out there, so I had a lot of fun playing in the wind and making sure I executed the right shots at the right time, missing in the right spots."

Four-time major winner McIlroy, playing the event for the first time since 2013, traded two bogeys and two birdies before he hit the turn.

The 32-year-old, aiming for his third victory of the year after PGA titles at Quail Hollow in May and the CJ Cup in suburban Las Vegas in October, then endured a colourful back nine.

The world number eight sank birdies at 11 and 13 before being pegged back by a double bogey at 14 after rolling a birdie putt off the green.

McIlroy recovered with two birdies before dropping a shot on the last to sit at seven under par heading into the weekend.

Hatton, meanwhile, is a stroke better off after making an eagle on the par-five 15th during a round of 67 that also saw six birdies and three bogeys.