Graeme McDowell won the Saudi International in 2020

Graeme McDowell says he "will do the right thing" regarding his participation in the Saudi International in February after taking advice from the PGA and DP World Tours.

McDowell is among 25 players named by organisers as playing in the event, potentially putting them on a collision course with their home tours.

The field is set to include a number of leading American players and seven of Europe's Ryder Cup team.

The £3.7m event runs from 3-6 February.

Some of the sport's biggest names could risk fines or suspensions if they opt to play despite not having been given releases to do so by their tours.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Bryson DeChambeau are among the players scheduled to compete in the tournament near Jeddah.

The PGA Tour said in July that it would not grant players the required releases to play in "unsanctioned" events.

Saudi International win 'meant a lot to me'

"I have a contract to go back there and play and have a relationship with that tournament, having won it two years ago when it was part of the European Tour," explained Northern Irishman McDowell of the Saudi International.

"I have spoken to the PGA Tour at length and asked them is it ok for me to ask for a release to go to that tournament and they said, 'yes, please feel free to apply for that release'.

"The Commissioner has not made his decision yet on what the PGA Tour's stance is going to be regarding our ability to go and play in the tournament.

"I've been playing golf in the Middle East for maybe 20 years and was proud to win the Saudi International in 2020. It meant a lot to me at the time.

"The ability to go back there is important for a lot of reasons but I will tow the line and do the right thing if it's what the PGA Tour and European Tour [now re-named the DP World Tour] want me to do.

"It's going to be interesting to see how it all pans out," added the 42-year-old.

'Golf league a totally different conversation'

The Saudi International is now the flagship event on the Asian Tour, which is also launching 10 new events spearheaded by former world number one Greg Norman and backed by 200 million US dollars from the Saudi government's Private Investment Fund.

A strategic alliance exists between the American and European circuits but both are wary of a potential Saudi super-league which could involve the world's top players.

"I feel like this event is being snowballed in with this potentially disruptive golf league the Saudis have been pursuing over the last few years," argued McDowell.

"To me that tournament has nothing to do with that other conversation about a golf league. That's a totally different conversation.

"If the PGA Tour decide we are not allowed to play in it, that they will stand in our way, or the European Tour for that matter, then that's a bridge I'll cross when I come to it.

"The PGA Tour is also where I make my living and I have a phenomenal relationship with them. I certainly don't want to jeopardise that relationship.

"If there's an opportunity to play a fantastic event on the Asian Tour with a great field and a great purse and it's in the best interests of me and my family, and it's supported by the PGA Tour and the European Tour, I would play those events.

McDowell has won 11 European Tour events - in addition to his one major success at the 2010 US Open

'Positives and negatives'

McDowell outlines some of the personal and moral dilemmas he faces as he balances the needs of his family and career with other external factors when deciding whether to play in Saudi-backed events.

"It's an interesting time for the sport, we probably haven't seen something like this in golf over the past 20 years but I'm focusing on the positives that it is making everybody better," reflected the 2010 US Open winner.

"What the Saudis have done, pushing the envelope, stirring the pot, has helped the PGA Tour and the European Tour to get better and better. Competition makes people better so I think that's the positive side of it.

"The negative part is the talk around human rights, everything that is Saudi Arabia. I'm a golfer, not a politician, I understand the arguments on both sides.

"I'm trying to make a living for my family but there's the politics around it - it's difficult, what's right and what's wrong, where should your morals kick in, it's very, very difficult.

"It will be interesting to see where it goes over the next three to six months. Hopefully the game will remain healthy and continue to get better the other side of this."