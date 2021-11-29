Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lee Elder (left) was alongside Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus for the Masters opening ceremony in April

Lee Elder - the first black man to play in the Masters - has died at the age of 87.

The American made his historic Masters debut in 1975 and was asked to be part of the opening ceremony at this year's event in Augusta in April.

Elder, who won four PGA Tour events during his career, said the moment "far exceeded anything that had ever happened" to him in golf.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

The PGA Tour said Elder's "legacy will surely live on", while the LPGA said he "was the definition of a trailblazer, and his impact on the game of golf will never be forgotten".

When Elder was asked to be part of April's opening ceremony, alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, Augusta National said it would establish scholarships in his name at Paine College, a private, historically black college in Augusta.

Elder qualified for the Masters in five consecutive years from 1977 to 1981, his best finish a share of 17th place in 1979.