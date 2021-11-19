Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lowry hit a bogey-free 65 to surge to -10 at the halfway stage

DP World Tour Championship - second round -10 S Horsfield (Eng), J Catlin (US), S Lowry (Ire); -9 A Bjork (Swe), R McIlroy (NI) Selected others: -8 M Kaymer (Ger), C Morikawa (US), -7 R MacIntyre (Sco), S Garcia (Spa); -6 J Donaldson (Wal); -5 P Casey (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng) T Pieters (Bel) Full leaderboard

Shane Lowry hit a round of 65 to move into a three-way share of the lead with John Catlin and England's Sam Horsfield on 10 under par at the halfway stage of the DP World Tour Championship.

A double bogey on the 18th saw overnight leader Rory McIlroy slip to nine under alongside Alexander Bjork.

Race to Dubai leader Collin Morikawa is eight under after a second straight 68.

The reigning Open champion is aiming to become the first American to win the European Tour's season long prize.

Despite having hit only five fairways, former world number one McIlroy led on 11 under standing on the 18th tee but then hit his drive into a fairway bunker and compounded the error by attacking the pin with his third shot as his ball bounced into the greenside creek.

McIlroy's subsequent drop trickled into thick grass and he was unable to get up and down for a bogey as his 10-foot putt slide by.

More to follow.