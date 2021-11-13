Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire is aiming for first tournament victory on the LPGA Tour

Ireland's Leona Maguire remains in contention going into the final round of the Pelican Championship after a two-under 68 in the third round.

The 26-year-old, who hit a tournament record 62 in the opening round, is tied seventh on 12 under.

The Cavan woman lies four shots behind American pair Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson in Florida.

Jordanstown player Stephanie Meadow shot a 66 to lie four under and joint 41st.

Meadow is 101st in the LPGA's season rankings with only the top 100 securing full cards for 2022.

Maguire carded five birdies and three bogeys in her round as she bids for a first win on the LPGA Tour.

The world number 46, who starred for Europe in their Solheim Cup victory over the USA in September, has secured two runner-up finishes this season.