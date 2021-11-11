Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire carded eight biridies in a bogey-free round

Ireland's Leona Maguire hit an opening round tournament record 62 to lead the LPGA Pelican Women's Championship.

The 26-year-old, who helped Europe to victory in the Solheim Cup in September, leads defending champion Sei Young Kim by two shots after a bogey free first day in Florida.

"It was pretty stress free," said the Cavan woman external-link .

"It was just really, really solid. I hit a lot of greens, gave myself a lot of chances and holed some nice putts."

Maguire, who is the current world number 46, is looking for her first win on the LPGA Tour after finishing in the top 10 five times this year, including two second place finishes.

Her opening round featured eight birdies as she took a two-shot lead over a field that includes major winners Kim and Lexi Thompson.

"Obviously Sei Young and Lexi are two of the best players in world. Sei Young got off to a hot start," added Maguire.

"She knows how to play this golf course well so it's just a case of trying to hang on and ride her momentum a little bit."

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow, 101st in the LPGA's season rankings with only the top 100 securing full cards for 2022, fired a level-par 70 which left her sharing 50th spot nearing the end of day one.