Australian Lucas Herbert won the 2021 event at Mount Juliet

The Irish Open will return to Mount Juliet next year, the European Tour has confirmed.

The Co. Kilkenny course will host the event for a second straight year from 30 June - 3 July.

Lucas Herbert won the 2021 tournament by three shots with home favourites Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell all part of the field.

The announcement comes as the European Tour revealed it will become the DP World Tour from 2022.

Part of the Tour's partnership with DP World, an Emirati multinational logistics company, will see each event have a minimum prize fund of $2m.

Mount Juliet had been due to host the Irish Open in 2020 before the pandemic saw the tournament moved to Galgorm Castle.

However the event made its way to the Kilkenny venue this year for the first time since 1995.