Lydia Ko shot 65 in the final round of the Saudi Ladies International to finish on 23 under

Saudi Ladies International - final leaderboard -23 L Ko (NZ); -18 A Thitikul (Tha); -13 A Hewson (Eng), C Ciganda (Esp); -12 O Cowan (Ger), W Hillier (Aus) Selected others: -10 G Hall (Eng) Full leaderboard

New Zealand's Lydia Ko claimed a five-shot victory at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International as Atthaya Thitikul finished second to win the Ladies European Tour's Race to Costa del Sol.

World number seven Ko hit a bogey-free seven-under 65 to win on 23 under at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Thitikul, 18, closed with a 66 to end on 18 under and become the youngest winner of the LET's season-long race.

"It's amazing to win the Race to Costa del Sol in my rookie season," she said.

Thitkul has amassed 3,264.46 points to claim the title with two LET events still remaining. That is more than double Finland's Sanna Nuutinen who finished joint ninth in Saudi Arabia and is second in the standings on 1,570.27 points.

England's Alice Hewson, who took a one-shot lead into the weekend, holed three birdies in her final four holes to shoot 69 and finish on 13 under, sharing third place alongside Carlota Ciganda of Spain.

England's Georgie Hall finished in ninth place on 10 under alongside three others.